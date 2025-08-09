Customer Is Looking For A Certain Item, And When An Employee Explains That Don’t Sell That Item, The Customer Makes A Weird Accusation
Some people have the weirdest reactions.
Imagine telling a customer that your store doesn’t carry the item that they’re looking for. Would you expect the customer to believe you or argue with you?
One Redditor shares a story of when they worked in retail — and someone really needed a cheese dome.
See the story below to find out what all the fuss was about.
Cheese dome customer
I work at a pretty well-known retail company in my country, and I was restocking when I see this couple in their 50s, walk up to them and ask what I can help them with.
The female tells me they’re just looking.
So, I tell them to get back to me if they need any help later.
But then, the customer turns out to need assistance.
I turn around and start walking back to what I was doing.
I only get a few meters, and the male politely says, “Hey, excuse me!”
Male Customer (MC from now on) coming right up to me: “Do you guys sell cheese domes?”
Me: “No, sorry, we don’t sell that!”
However, the customer didn’t stop there…
MC then starts explaining and gesticulating to me what a cheese dome is, and how it looks.
Me, waiting for him to finish, and not trying to be rude: “Yes, I know what a cheese dome is, and again, I’m sorry, but we don’t sell that.”
Then, he says the wildest thing.
MC getting mad and increased his voice, almost yelling: “Oh, so you’re a certified chef as well?!?”
Me, getting really baffled by his sudden mood change: “No?”
Now, this will really throw you for a loop.
MC: “Then don’t act like one!!”
MC then turns around to his partner. She looked just as shocked as I was, and she then try to tell him to don’t act/be like that.
MC to his wife/partner: “HUSH YOU!!”
I, then, quietly walked away from them and went back to restocking, still scratching my head over what just happened. I could still hear them arguing over it.
But, the OP hasn’t forgotten about this at all.
This incidence still visits my head from time to time.
I still regret just saying “No?” when MC flipped at me. I wish I would have a smart comeback to him.
That was a weird interaction!
How did Redditors react to this story?
People could definitely relate to this customer freakout.
One Redditor thought the question should’ve been returned.
Another wondered if this was a deeper issue.
And finally, one reader stated obvious logic.
This is a funny story about something pretty cheesy.
