Customer Is Looking For A Certain Item, And When An Employee Explains That Don’t Sell That Item, The Customer Makes A Weird Accusation

Cheese dome customer I work at a pretty well-known retail company in my country, and I was restocking when I see this couple in their 50s, walk up to them and ask what I can help them with. The female tells me they’re just looking. So, I tell them to get back to me if they need any help later.

I turn around and start walking back to what I was doing. I only get a few meters, and the male politely says, “Hey, excuse me!” Male Customer (MC from now on) coming right up to me: “Do you guys sell cheese domes?” Me: “No, sorry, we don’t sell that!”

MC then starts explaining and gesticulating to me what a cheese dome is, and how it looks. Me, waiting for him to finish, and not trying to be rude: “Yes, I know what a cheese dome is, and again, I’m sorry, but we don’t sell that.”

MC getting mad and increased his voice, almost yelling: “Oh, so you’re a certified chef as well?!?” Me, getting really baffled by his sudden mood change: “No?”

MC: “Then don’t act like one!!” MC then turns around to his partner. She looked just as shocked as I was, and she then try to tell him to don’t act/be like that. MC to his wife/partner: “HUSH YOU!!” I, then, quietly walked away from them and went back to restocking, still scratching my head over what just happened. I could still hear them arguing over it.

This incidence still visits my head from time to time. I still regret just saying “No?” when MC flipped at me. I wish I would have a smart comeback to him.

