August 25, 2025 at 10:47 am

Customer Service Employee Is Training People How To Google Things, One Phone Call At A Time

by Ben Auxier

@chckpeass at work

TikTok/chckpeass

Looking things up has never been faster or easier in the history of humanity.

But a lot of us are still not getting it.

Enter TikTok user @chckpeass:

@chckpeass at work

TikTok/chckpeass

“Watch me train customers to not ask dumb questions in action,” reads the caption as she answers the phone.

“How far are we from LAX? Um, give me just a moment, let me Google that for you, I’m gonna place you on a brief hold for one moment.”

@chckpeass at work

TikTok/chckpeass

“And now we just let that phone sit there. I think they’re calling back.

Yeah no worries, I’m sorry about that, I didn’t realize the call disconnected – our internet’s been out all day. I know, even Google’s not really loading. Would you mind trying it on your phone for me? Yeah, of course, no worries.”

@chckpeass at work

TikTok/chckpeass

“All right, is it loading for you? Okay, perfect I’m glad that went through. Is there anything else I can help you out with? Okay, thank you. Of course, my pleasure, have a great day.

Every time baby!”

@chckpeass

Replying to @Jai Williams just in case you want to learn how to do it too!! 😁😁🩷 #servertok #customerserviceproblems #foodservice

♬ original sound – ˚ʚ Q ɞ˚

This is a widespread issue.

Screenshot 1 9eaeb6 Customer Service Employee Is Training People How To Google Things, One Phone Call At A Time

We see what you did there.

Screenshot 2 0cd4e8 Customer Service Employee Is Training People How To Google Things, One Phone Call At A Time

Do you think the penny ever dropped for them?

Screenshot 3 fe01a3 Customer Service Employee Is Training People How To Google Things, One Phone Call At A Time

Look at the thing you’re already holding.

Screenshot 4 4141b8 Customer Service Employee Is Training People How To Google Things, One Phone Call At A Time

The future is here, and man is it disappointing.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter