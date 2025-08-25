Customer Service Employee Is Training People How To Google Things, One Phone Call At A Time

Looking things up has never been faster or easier in the history of humanity.

But a lot of us are still not getting it.

Enter TikTok user @chckpeass:

“Watch me train customers to not ask dumb questions in action,” reads the caption as she answers the phone.

“How far are we from LAX? Um, give me just a moment, let me Google that for you, I’m gonna place you on a brief hold for one moment.”

“And now we just let that phone sit there. I think they’re calling back.

Yeah no worries, I’m sorry about that, I didn’t realize the call disconnected – our internet’s been out all day. I know, even Google’s not really loading. Would you mind trying it on your phone for me? Yeah, of course, no worries.”

“All right, is it loading for you? Okay, perfect I’m glad that went through. Is there anything else I can help you out with? Okay, thank you. Of course, my pleasure, have a great day.

Every time baby!”

This is a widespread issue.

We see what you did there.

Do you think the penny ever dropped for them?

Look at the thing you’re already holding.

The future is here, and man is it disappointing.

