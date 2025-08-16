Former McDonald’s Corporate Chef Shares The Healthiest Breakfast Items At The Fast Food Chain

If you want a McDonald’s fix AND you want the healthiest breakfast options from the fast food giant, you’re about to get some good advice from a trusted source.

A former McDonald’s chef named Mike posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about what he thinks about all this.

Mike replied to a viewer who asked him, “What’s the healthiest thing on the menu, lower calorie, lower cholesterol, lower saturated fat?

Mike recommended a McMuffin with no butter and said, “That would probably be the healthiest. You’ve got one egg, one slice of Canadian bacon, which is lean protein, and the English muffin, which is the lowest calorie carrier that you have.”

The chef also said that the McDonald’s Big Breakfast is a good option.

All you have to do is skip the pancakes, and order scrambled eggs and Canadian bacon separately.

Mike told viewers, “There are some options and ways to adjust the menu. However, those things are probably not as tasty as what is on the menu currently.”

This guy knows what he’s talking about!

