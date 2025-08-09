Grandma Keeps Going Back To Her Horrible Boyfriend, So They Told Her They Don’t Want To Hear About Her Relationship Anymore

We all have family members like this.

Ones who are in awful relationships and constantly say they’re going to leave the person…but it never happens.

It’s quite sad, really, especially when it’s someone you care about.

That’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit, and the person who wrote it asked readers if they think they’re being too harsh to their grandma.

Read on and see what you think…

AITA for telling my grandma to find someone else to cry to? “My grandma 63F has been with Jeff 56M on and off for the last 10 years.

We all know people like this…

It has always been my problem as she always comes running to me and my sister to cry about how bad Jeff is to her. Then the next day she will tell us how much Jeff has done for and he’s the best man she’s been with. We’ve each opened our house for her a few times and she would go back after a couple months. So we told her we won’t continue moving our house around because at this point it seems like she likes being a victim at the hands of Jeff, because she had a support system to leave and also she never calls the cops or will cover for him when someone else does. Well these past 6 months we thought it was the real deal because Jeff and Grandma were actually going to divorce court. Last week I waited 2 and half hours out the courthouse in another city to wait for my grandma to be done with divorce court.

Hmmm…

She comes out and gives me a bull **** excuse on why she HAS to leave with Jeff to figure things out for the divorce. She told me to go home. I told her wow how incredibly selfish of her to have me wait this long just to leave with that monster. She told me she has no choice because they have to take care of something. Ok whatever. I leave.

You can probably guess what happened next.

She called me five days after the hearing and told me she’s living with Jeff again. She started to tell me how special he is to her and she just can’t bring herself to leave. I said okay that fine but just so you know I won’t be your shoulder to cry on anymore. I said I don’t care if Jeff’s good to you today or bad to you I don’t want to hear the words Jeff come from her mouth ever again to me. I said honestly the last 10 years 90% of our conversation either revolved around her or Jeff and I’m so sick of it.

They let her have it.

I said maybe if she actually pretended to even care about me and my sisters life we might be a little more giving but she literally doesn’t care. She only listens to what we have to say so she can bring it back to Jeff or bring it back to what a hot blonde she was and had such a plump behind I’m actually so sick of hearing that same sentence over over again from her.

Anyways she told me just needs someone to vent to and that’s why she talks to us about it. I told her well she better find someone else because if she talks to me and my sister about Jeff we are hanging up immediately. If we are out to eat and she says Jeff’s name we will get up immediately and leave her there. I told her she needs to practice not being so self centered because she has absolutely drained me and my little sisters the past 10 years because all we want is a good relationship with her and it’s hard when she is so self centered and doesn’t even remember our birthday. Only hers and Jeff’s. Not even my mom’s birthday (her daughter). AITA for being this hard with my grandma?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

You can only cry wolf so many times before people stop listening to you.

