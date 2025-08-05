Her Birthday Has Been Emotionally Tainted By Her Father’s Demise, So Now She’d Like to Take His Birthday Instead

It’s so hard to know how to grieve.

AITA for refusing to celebrate my sister’s birthday on our late father’s birthday? Last year, my father was put on a ventilator and went into a coma on August 31. Despite all medical efforts, it became clear by September 2 that there was no hope of recovery. My younger sister (F32) and I were faced with the heartbreaking decision of when to remove life support.

Here’s where it got even more complicated: September 2 is also my sister’s birthday. I didn’t want her to associate her birthday with the trauma of losing our father every year, so I gently asked her whether she’d prefer we wait until September 3 to remove the medical assistance, just so the dates wouldn’t overlap. To her credit, she responded with a lot of strength and grace. She said she didn’t want to prolong our father’s suffering and agreed to proceed on September 2. We removed ECMO support that afternoon, and he passed away shortly after.

Now it’s the following year—her first birthday since our father’s death—and she’s told me she doesn’t want to celebrate her birthday on September 2 ever again, which I completely understand. I told her we could skip celebrating for a year or two and instead use that day to remember our father.

But she has taken it further—she now wants to celebrate her birthday on April 6, which was our father’s birthday. I told her that didn’t make any sense to me. That’s a day I’d prefer to commemorate him, not repurpose for birthday celebrations. It’s not even close to her actual birth month. I felt like it would be emotionally confusing and kind of disrespectful to the memory of the man whose birthday it actually is.

I told her I wouldn’t be part of celebrating her birthday on that day. She says I’m being inflexible and selfish, but to me, it feels like I’m just trying to keep both their memories clear and separate. So… AITA for refusing to celebrate my sister’s birthday on our late father’s birthday?

