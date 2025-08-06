Here’s What Happened When A Lost Kitten Wandered Onto A NYC Subway

There are very few people in this world whose heartstrings are immune to a lost and lonely kitten.

And honestly, I’m not sure any of us would want to meet them on a NYC subway (or anywhere else).

These New Yorkers proved the stereotypes wrong, though, because they were reduced to a collective puddle by a tiny kitten in need of help.

Harlem resident Betsaida Mercado was on her regular commute to work when a small tabby bravely minded the gap and board the train.

Another passenger, Pocahontae Nehemiah, captured the video of the moment that has since gone viral.

“I had to blink twice. A random kitten was just walking around like it had paid the fare. I was worried it could get hurt or stuck, but it moved quick like it knew where it was going.”

She said the reaction on the train was a “mix of chaos and concern.”

“Some people were trying to grab it, others were laughing and then a few of us just froze up, like, ‘Is this really happening?’ It was a typical NYC moment: Everyone reacting differently, but still collectively invested.”

Mercado was the one who ended up holding the kitten for the duration of the ride.

“I was emotionally invested. My heart was in my throat that whole subway ride.”

She had never had a cat before, but felt connected to the little furball and just knew she was going to end up taking her home.

“I just grabbed her. My first thought was making sure she was OK. My second thought was, ‘I’m going to be a cat mom.'”

Betsaida is 27 and says the little meows from the kitten, now called MTA (Emmie for short), tugged on her heartstrings.

“Animals, kids – I always want to help someone. You could tell she was terrified. I was trying to calm her down so she could understand I’m a good person, don’t worry.”

She got off the train at the next stop and called her boyfriend, who was prepared since they had discussed what they would do if a cat ever fell into their laps. He met her at the station and took the kitten home so she could go to work.

They are both grateful for all of the support they’ve gotten online after their good deed.

“I think God put me on that train. He put me on that schedule so I would be the one. He put me there to find my future child. She seemed like she was really lost. She found her mommy.”

The cat distribution system comes for us all eventually.

Even if you’re riding the subway.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.