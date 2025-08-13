August 12, 2025 at 8:22 pm

He’s Trying to Be Polite With His Wife’s Parents, But Their Slurping and Chewing Sounds At The Dinner Table Are Just Too Much

by Ben Auxier

Shutterstock/Reddit

Chew with your mouth closed.

Keep your elbows off the table.

Stop making the forks kiss each other, they don’t feel human love.

These are the rules most all of us are familiar with at the family dinner table; but what happens when you reach a cultural impasse?

AITAH for not having dinner with my wife’s family?

So a little context my wifes mom and dad have come to stay with us for about 3 months now and won’t be leaving until November to help out with our 1 year old as our daycare don’t take kids under 1.5 years old.

The problem is all the noise.

I was always raised not to chew with my mouth open or make slurping sounds, my wifes mom and dad are from China and i just can’t stand the sound, nice people and all but i can’t be present when they eat its nails on a chalkboard to me

It’s important to note that some people are extremely affected by noises like this. It’s called misophonia, and it’s not just being picky.

Imagine trying to have a nice dinner with someone blasting an airhorn in your ear and you’ll be close to understanding the experience.

My wife says i can suck it up and i have for the first 3 months but i can’t take it anymore.

Wife says I’m being too picky about manners so I just eat before or after them.

Am I the [jerk] here? I’m continuing on being nice and welcoming and i think it’s a fair compromise.

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Screenshot 2 ccf57e Hes Trying to Be Polite With His Wifes Parents, But Their Slurping and Chewing Sounds At The Dinner Table Are Just Too Much

But even if it’s not a diagnosed condition, what’s wrong with this?

Screenshot 3 07bbb9 Hes Trying to Be Polite With His Wifes Parents, But Their Slurping and Chewing Sounds At The Dinner Table Are Just Too Much

Seems like you’ve got a built-in excuse anyway.

Screenshot 4 4a5f82 Hes Trying to Be Polite With His Wifes Parents, But Their Slurping and Chewing Sounds At The Dinner Table Are Just Too Much

There is a cultural difference at play here.

Screenshot 5 fe3169 Hes Trying to Be Polite With His Wifes Parents, But Their Slurping and Chewing Sounds At The Dinner Table Are Just Too Much

Seriously, though. Misophonia. Look it up. Have some empathy about it.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter