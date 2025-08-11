His Boss Expected Him To Miss School To Work, So He Quit Until TheyPromised To Not Book Him During School Hours

It’s unfortunate that a lot of small businesses think they can take advantage of workers and ruin the work/life balance.

See how this student and worker dealt with that and stopped the power trip.

Management refuses to work around my school schedule, threaten to fire me. I call their bluff. I’ve been working at this large 24/7 retail store for a couple years. I was almost hired as a department manager, but, I stepped down because of school and I simply didn’t enjoy the pressure I was under for a dollar raise. I told management my schedule and they told me it would be “Okay.”

But it was not at all okay.

So, when I see my schedule says I’m scheduled to work during my school hours I get mad. I go to my manager and tell him “Man, you forgot to update my schedule or something”. No biggie he says, he just forgot and he promises he’ll change it ASAP. You can see where this is going? He doesn’t change it, and I’m still scheduled for working during school hours. I’m furious now and go to our store manager, “Big Boss.’ I hate dealing with the Big Boss, I really do. He’s not friendly and he’s basically a corporate mouthpiece and a typical rich conservative. I tell him the problem and he says “Sorry Jasin, but we’re not going to work around your schedule. We need you for those shifts.”

So he plays hardball.

No problem, I tell him I’ll just call out and keep doing it till they change my schedule. “Then we’ll just have to terminate you out of the system.” Yep, I take off my badge and say “I’ll save you the effort of firing me. I quit.” I walk out and as I’m heading towards the front I hear him page me to the AD-Office. I head back there. I have no idea what he wants, and I don’t care. I walk in and Big boss is at the door, “Jasin, please reconsider. We’ll work around your schedule, just please don’t quit. We seriously need you, we’re too badly understaffed. There’s nobody else in your department. I’ll change your schedule now, sir.” Jackpot. I called their bluff and now I have them begging me to come back. As far as I know for the rest of the month my schedule is fixed. They’ve reduced my hours like I asked and given me the morning shifts again. Management has also been extra friendly to me lately. Feels good, man.

