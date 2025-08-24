How General Motors’ Innovative New Electric Vehicle Battery Is Removing Barriers To EV Ownership And Paving The Way To A Greener Future

The rate of Electric Vehicle (EV) ownership in the US is growing year-on-year, with a 2024 YouGov report indicating that 28% of Americans were interested in buying an electric car in the next twelve months.

The reason for going electric are plentiful, with the low running costs and protection of the environment ranking top of the many reasons that people were planning to purchase an EV.

But the EV market still has a long way to go before everyone is convinced in the new technology, with the same report indicating that people were put off by the higher initial purchase price (despite the significantly lower running costs), the longevity of batteries, and lack of access to or inconvenient charging points.

So there’s no denying that the battery, and having the means and time to charge it, are among the biggest things preventing many Americans from purchasing an EV as their next car.

However, in good news for those hoping to protect the environment and their own wallets, General Motors (GM) have recently unveiled a new battery which aims to change the landscape of EVs forever.

In a statement from GM, the public is introduced to their new battery technology, which revolves around lithium manganese rich cathodes (LMR).

As GM admit, previous LMR technology has proven unreliable and not long-lasting, meaning that LMR EVs were not, until now, considered a viable or cost-effective option, since the price to replace batteries of previous formats would be high.

However, in their plight to reduce that initial cost of EVs (much of which is dictated by the price of the batteries, and which most respondents cited as a reason for not choosing EVs), GM have overhauled LMRs with their own IP-protected formulae to make the resulting batteries not only much lower cost, but much longer range too, as they explain in the statement:

“GM and our collaborator LG Energy Solution have engineered solutions clearing the way for a leap forward that will offer consumers EVs with an attractive combination of long range and low cost. Today we have the longest-range truck, the Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck with Max Range, EPA-rated at 492 miles with a full charge; the Silverado also happens to be the fastest-charging truck on the market, with a charging capacity of 350 kW. And with LMR we can make EVs more affordable.”

And that new affordability will be music to the ears of car buyers both in the US and around the world.

How have they achieved this?

Well, the new technology builds on the NMCA (nickel manganese cobalt aluminum oxide) batteries currently used in GM EVs, known for their long range. But by combining their NMCA technology with LMRs, the manufacturer were able to keep that long range and high reliability, whilst reducing the nickel content, and as such, significantly lowering the price of the EV batteries, as GM continue:

“With a typical high nickel battery cell, the chemical composition is roughly 85% nickel, 10% manganese and 5% cobalt. The composition of LMR cells is much different – around 35% nickel, 65% manganese, and virtually no cobalt. Here’s why that matters: manganese is cheaper and more plentiful than either nickel or cobalt. The material in these cells is much less expensive. The chemistry also lends itself well to larger cell sizes, which further reduces system cost, with fewer connective and structural elements in a battery pack.”

Moreover, the size and shape that GM are able to achieve with LMRs helps make to make them more efficient, whilst specially designed coatings help to keep the battery voltage power stronger for longer, whilst still keeping that price point lower than a traditional EV battery.

With GM working on the continued innovation, and eventually roll-out of LMR battery technology, a truly electric future is within reach.

