Impatient Customer At The Grocery Store Complains About Having To Wait, But The Employee In Line In Front Of Her Is Not About To Hurry

If you go to the grocery store to buy just one thing, and you’re in a hurry to check out, you’d probably go to a self checkout register so you could be on your way quickly.

But if self checkout isn’t an option, would you choose a lane that had customer in it already or one that was completely empty? The choice seems obvious, but I guess it wasn’t to the customer in this story!

Let’s see what happens when one impatient customer refuses to change lanes and doesn’t want to wait.

“Hurry up! I’m in a rush!” I work in my friendly neighborhood supermarket. Yesterday I got called in on my day off to just be a cashier. Im usually the Shift manager. Shift is going normal. Etc. Whelp, break time rolls around. I grab an iced tea, a salad and head to my coworkers lane to pay. She was finishing up a transaction with another customer and as she did they were talking about another co worker who is out on disability and how they both missed her.

One customer was very impatient.

As i enter the line this lady, all business like and has that bluetooth ear piece on lays ice cream on the belt. One item. As my co worker is handing change the Business Lady goes “Hurry Up I’m in a Rush!”. My co worker wasnt slow… She was litteraly saying “have a nice day”. I look at the lady and go “Ma’am Register 7 doesn’t have any customers right now.” She responds with “well I’m already here!”

The employee was not going to rush.

I just turn back around and my co worker scanned my two items by then. I put in my phone number for my discount and I hear the lady go “Ugh” like obnoxiously. I roll my eyes and go to insert my debit card. Chip Malfunction. At this point I am smirking. I put the card in again. Chip Malfunction. “Just swipe it already!”

The employee responded.

I respond as I insert it again. “Ma’am it wont let me until after three failed attempts” Chip Malfunction and then I swiped and did everything as normal. I swore I could feal the steam emanating from her. Then, its policy to have recipets attached to drinks and such to prove employees paid. I asked my co worker for an extra recipet and two paid stickers.

She wanted to talk to the manager.

The lady goes ” This is ridiculous. Wheres your manager?” “Oh my manager? He’s over there.” I point her to the store director and then I go on my break. After my break my boss approaches me to tell me she was crazy and that it was funny cause he watched it happen.

Why did she pick that register?

Lady, there was 3 registers open! If you saw two other people in this lane, why did you come to this one and not the other two that was empty or had one customer? It was funny though to unintentionally mess with her.

If that lady was really in that much of a hurry, she should’ve picked a lane that didn’t have a line.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Maybe the customer just likes to complain.

It really is confusing when customers waste time complaining.

A former cashier weighs in.

Asking a cashier to hurry can really backfire.

This person must’ve been lost.

It’s not like the customer didn’t have other options.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.