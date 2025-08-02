Employee Kept Getting Locked Out Of His Work Computer, So He Taught The Night Shift Staff A Lesson

Some employees are too lazy to follow simple rules.

If a lazy employee made your work day more difficult, would you ignore the situation, or would you make the work day harder for the lazy employee in hopes that they’d change their ways?

This man shares his PC with the night shift staff.

They are instructed to log off their account before leaving, but they never do. This is a problem, so he decided to teach them a lesson.

Read the story below to find out what he did.

I locked my co-workers password on purpose I’m a check in person at an Urgent Care. I have a shared PC that the night shift uses, as well. Rather than completely logging off like they are supposed to, they just lock the PC when they leave. This causes a major inconveniece in my part.

This man would try to log in to his PC, but would enter his password incorrectly.

Usually, when I come in in the morning, I try and swipe my badge, but it would ask for my password which I get wrong several times because the night shift person is still logged on. It takes me a minute to realize what’s happening before swapping the user and then finally being able to start my day.

So, he intentionally got the night shift team’s password wrong.

So, the last few days it has happened, I purposefully get their password wrong until their account is locked. That way, the first thing they have to do when they come in is call IS (Information Services) and have their password reset.

He explained what happened, hoping they would remember what to do.

After the 3rd day of swapping with me, they complained as I was leaving. I simply said, “Sorry, didn’t realize you left yourself logged in. And I kept trying my password.” We will see if they remember to actually log off the PC tonight.

They got what they deserved, and it sounds like it’s an easy problem for them to solve.

A little effort could avoid a whole lot of hassle.

