Man Refused To Give In To The Homebuyers’ Demands And Leave His Planters For Them, So They Called Him A Selfish Jerk

AITA for not leaving my planters or landscaping my lawn when I move? I’m moving soon. I bought a house and I can’t wait! Recently, the people who bought my current house stopped over, which I always thought was a no-no unless you are selling to people you actually know. Which is not the case.

The reason for their visit was because they want me to leave my lawn decorations, including my planters. They also want me to landscape the lawn for them. They said they saw pictures of the lawn last year, and that was one of the selling points. They want me to do this at no extra cost to them.

I told them no and that the planters were very expensive. The cost to buy the plants and do the work was more than I wanted to take on when I have a new lawn. They said that they may need to back out of the sale if that’s the case.

Here’s the thing. I know a few things about real estate. My mother and her husband work in real estate, and so I have picked up on a few things. Both houses are under contract, and if they were to try and pull out of the sale, then I can exercise a no-cancellation clause. I could either sue them or force the sale of the house on them.

I told them this as well. I also told them it’s a small lawn, and between the two of them, it wouldn’t take long to do, and they can add their own touches. They called me a jerk.

One of my neighbors told me I should just do it to leave the house on a good note. I told them I’m already leaving on a good note because I’m scrubbing all the rugs, washing the windows, and painting and fixing holes, aside from just the general deep cleaning. So AITA for not leaving my planters and landscaping when I move?

