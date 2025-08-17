Man Was Fired For Asking For The Allowance He Deserved, So He Made Sure His Ex-Manager Paid The Price

Workplace karma sometimes happens.

He fired so he fired! This is the story of one of my ex-colleagues. His contract was not in a remote location. But he was forced to work remotely as his financial situation was bad.

This man got fired for asking for his allowance.

He asked for the allowance he was supposed to get. But the manager refused and fired him. He took the hit and went on to multiple jobs. Years later, he somehow ended up as a document verification process head.

The manager moved to a new company and ended up serving the man he fired.

The manager moved as well and got into a contractor company. The guy he fired was now on the client side. The manager had to get a bill approved for about 2 million dollars. Every time he went, my ex-colleague rejected it, giving some valid excuse. About a dozen times!

The manager got fired for not being able to close the deal.

The contractor was furious, as his company was about to go bankrupt. Somehow, a low-level worker was sent. My ex-colleague approved and sent a note to the contractor. Why can’t the manager understand the simple process of documentation? He was fired immediately. Well, what went around came around…

What goes around, comes around.

Eventually.

