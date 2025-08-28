Manager Is Abusive To Employees, So They Work Together To Compile Evidence And Show It To Everyone

If you had a horrible manager who talked down to employees and said things that were abusive, would you put up with it, quit, or find a way to get the boss in trouble for his actions?

In today’s story, a group of employees team up to show the entire company just how horrible their boss really is.

Let’s see how they did it.

Be abusive to employees, say bye bye to your job My (former) boss was, simply put, an absolute jerk. He was the type of person that had the ability to be so condescending while acting as if he was doing you a favor. His condescending attitude was sometimes downright abusive and he seemed to have a particular problem with all of the female employees, he acted as if they were dumb and needed assistance with every step. He loves to scream at people regardless of how little their mistake was if their even was one. He was a slave driver and expected everyone to sacrifice their own personal lives for their job.

Eventually, the employees decided to get revenge.

The thing that sparked this revenge was him telling me to miss my older sisters birthday to come into work on a day that I already booked off. NO ONE LIKED HIM. Me and all of my colleagues in the department (around 10 or so) couldn’t stand him being here anymore. So we did the protocol, all of us piled together the evidence we had of him not sticking to booked off holiday schedules, having inappropriate and sometimes abusive language and we brought it all on one google doc. This was step 1.

There was another step to the revenge.

Step 2 was getting a cherry on top, we did this by getting him to do one of his screaming tantrums at one of us. We wanted this to be as damning as possible and the youngest and smallest girl out of all of us volunteered to be the bait. She made an intentional beginners mistake in her paperwork, something bound to get her roared at. And the idiot took the bait. You see he likes to do his scoldings in front of all of us to prove a point or ‘rule by fear’ as he called it. This gave us the perfect opportunity to film it from behind our desks and add i to the google doc.

The email system made the revenge too easy.

Now you see, in our company there’s this really not well made email system. You can send an email to an entire department (and I mean ENTIRE) as long as you have it’s name and managers name. But the thing about this was the fact that all of this information was completely and freely given to employees, this means that a person could send whatever email they want to the entire company including the CEO. So one morning at 10am to ensure that as many people would be working as possible, we made a burner email and sent the google doc through an email to everyone in the company, it took a little while as there were many departments to get through but we got there in the end. We gave the email the subject: (BOSS’S NAME) VITAL INFORMATION, (BRANCH NAME), (DEPARTMENT NAME).

They could tell when their boss got the email.

Of course our boss received the email as well and you could basically hear the clutter from his office, as people all over the company were contacting him to ask him what the hell this was about. HR did a light investigation into him and ‘took heavy disciplinary action’, as far as I know he wasn’t directly fired but instead he resigned. And a month after that we never saw him again and he was replaced by a new guy who was also a jerk but just less of one. His expressions during the whole ordeal help me sleep at night.

They were smart to compile evidence and use the email system to get revenge.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The OP added more information in the comments. It gets even worse for the former boss!

Another person shares their thoughts.

This person had a similar boss.

Another person thinks it’s time to find a new job.

Apparently, as you get older you learn not to stand for horrible bosses like this guy.

How do people like that become managers?

It happens all the time.

