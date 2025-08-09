Manager Requires Employees To Provide A Doctor’s Note Before Returning To Work After A Sick Day, But One Employee Packs Up To Go Home Instead

If you’re not feeling well, you shouldn’t go to work. If we learned anything from the pandemic, hopefully we learned that.

Yet, some bosses make rules that make taking a sick day more complicated, like requiring a doctor’s note.

If your boss told you that you needed a doctor’s note, would you go to the doctor, or would you call his bluff?

Read on to see what the employee in this story decides to do.

Was told i required a doctor’s note after taking sick time. I had a manager who decided we needed a doctor’s note after a sick day. His reasoning was the note confirmed we were well enough to be in the office. Meanwhile we all knew it was just to give sick staff a hard time. When he pulled this on me, I agreed and started packing up and told him i would contact my doctor and let him know when my doctor could see me. Then I started walking out.

The boss was confused.

He asked me why i was leaving. I told him since i didn’t have a note, and i needed one to prove i was not sick and could work as per his instructions i needed to leave. I followed up with the fact that my doctor was in a different town, and it could be up to two weeks for me to get an appointment. All of which true. He told me i seemed fine and not to worry about the note. He stoped asking others as well.

