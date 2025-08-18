She Wants To Buy Food For Just Herself With The Money She Earns, But Her Mom Says She Has To Share It With Her Brother

When you’re a teen you want to have independence from your siblings and you want at least some autonomy in your life and money.

AITA for not feeding my unemployed highschool brother? My brother and I are both in high school and he is older than me. I want to order food delivery with the money I make from my job and my mom calls me selfish and greedy for not buying him food because I cant afford it.

She says if I cant afford it I should share my food or not buy myself food at all. I buy myself food anyways because he can just eat the food in the house and my parents literally give him allowance and he sells stuff. So he gets money too.

Whenever I do this my mom says when she was younger she had to buy food for her siblings and share because they weren’t as fortunate growing up. But I am fortunate, so why do I have to feed my brother just because she had to? She favors him so much its insane.

Yes. You don’t want to create a mooch.

Absolutely. Kids should always have a healthy relationship with money.

