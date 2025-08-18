Former Homeowners Kept Having Packages Sent To Their Old House, So The New Owner Sent A Package Back To Teach Them A Lesson

Getting other peoples’ mail really isn’t THAT big of a deal…but it does get old after a while.

For example, I’ve lived in my house for nine years, and I’ve been getting mail for a guy named Darrell THE ENTIRE TIME.

And yes, it is pretty annoying…

But enough about me!

Check out what this Reddit user did when they were faced with this situation.

Former Home Owners. “I am not going to lie, I love being petty. This situation happened a couple of years ago when I bought my last house, apparently the prior owners either never signed up to have their mail forwarded or couldn’t be bothered to double check the address when ordering online and it was random websites as well. This went on a couple of times where packages would appear at the house and we would have to notify them ( through the neighbor who still kept in contact ).

They were getting tired of this.

They had moved literally right round the corner so we would usually see one of the kids within the hour but this got to be very annoying after a while because it didn’t seem to be stopping, so after the 6th time, the mother of one the former owners came to pick up that particular package. I told her very politely and firmly how disrespectful it was to have to keep accommodating them due to their lack of responsibility and I would not be doing it any more. She seemed taken aback but I really didn’t care.

It was time to teach them a lesson!

Of course it happened again but like I said I am very petty and they needed to learn so I did a call pick up immediately ( This one was FEDEX and they picked it up within the hour ). The husband came knocking on my door with a bottle of wine several hours later, explaining he was there to pick up the package.

Sorry!

He apologized profusely about it happening again but I told him not to apologize as I had it returned via a call pick up….the expression on his face…priceless…he apologized again and insisted I keep the wine…never happened again…”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another reader has been there.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared a story.

And this reader didn’t hold back.

How hard is it to change your address at the post office?

Apparently harder than you would think.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.