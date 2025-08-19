‘They shouldn’t have let you leave with that.’ – Ever Buy Discount Tickets At Costco? This Customer Warns To Make Sure You Leave The Store With Actual Tickets

When shopping at Costco (or any retail store) you need to be careful to make sure that you are getting what you paid for.

This Costco shopper tried to buy tickets to a local state fair and walked out with nothing.

She explains what happened in this video, saying, “When you go to Costco and you see these things, these, don’t leave out the store with them. Because this doesn’t have any value.”

She is holding up a cardboard thing that says it is for the state fair. She goes on, “So, I saw this in Costco, I told my husband, Oh, we’ve got to get that state fair package, it’s four admission tickets, 20 ride tickets, bla bla bla. I called my mom, friends, like y’all make sure you go get the Costco thing!”

Buying ticekts like this can be a great way to save money compared to buying them at the fair itself. Plus you don’t have to wait in the lines.

Things didn’t go as planned, though. “We get to the fair, it’s more than an hour. An hour and a half away. We got there last week, and I got to the little booth and I was like, ‘Here you go, can I have my tickets?’ And she was like, ‘Why did you leave Costco with that?’ Excuse me? Because I bought it! Because I wanted to come to the fair. She was like, ‘They shouldn’t have let you leave with that.’ Ma’am, how was I supposed to know? Costco, how was I supposed to know? So I was like, ‘what can I do ma’am?’ And she was like, ‘you have to buy tickets.'”

I would be so upset that after paying for the pack, I now have to buy tickets onsite as well.

They did end up having a good day at the fair, but they had to pay full price rather than the discounted price. Now, she is wrapping u the story saying, “So, I’m here at Costco to return it. But when I do, I’m not going to buy anything else….I can’t even say that with a straight face.”

At least she has a good sense of humor with it, she knows that she is going to be buying some other stuff.

Costco really should have told her to redeem for the actual tickets at customer service.

Even if she was at a self-checkout, it should have popped up on the screen.

Let’s take a look at the video so you can see for yourself.

Costco really dropped the ball here. I hope they don’t give her any hassle when returning it.