Vice Principal Was Mean To Some High School Juniors, So They Placed Empty Bottles All Over School To Freak Him Out

This is the good stuff, folks!

Revenge stories can be hit or miss, but this one is GOOD…

And it’s PETTY!

Read on to get all the details below!

Getting back at the vice principal without breaking any rules. “In my junior year of high school, we had a particularly nasty vice principal. For some reason, he seemed to have it in for me, constantly making critical remarks and often getting me into trouble over petty stuff. I really couldn’t stand the guy! My daily walk to school involved taking a shortcut behind a liquor store a couple of blocks from my school, where the loading dock usually had stacks of boxes with empty bottles of booze. One day, I picked one up and took it to school.

This was gonna be fun…

During lunch in the cafeteria, I took it out and pretended to be intoxicated, which made my friends laugh. Afterward, I tossed the bottle in the trash and went to class, unaware that a staff member, likely a custodian, had come across it and reported it to the vice principal. The following morning, during the pre-class public address, the vice principal gave the school a stern lecture about alcoholism and the consequences of being caught with alcohol or intoxicated, which included suspension. It was then that I realized I had inadvertently found a way to cause him some grief without actually breaking any rules.

Let’s keep it going!

So, over the next few days, I started collecting more small, empty liquor bottles and hiding them in various inconspicuous places around the school and grounds, like in bathrooms, change rooms, empty lockers, janitor closets, auditorium stage and the track and field storage box. I even snuck one into the teachers’ lounge! In the days that followed, it was quite something to witness the school administration descend into near panic. At one point, they even initiated a partial school lockdown as teachers and staff tried to identify the ‘intoxicated’ student or students. As a 15-year-old, I don’t think I had ever laughed so hard. I’m pretty sure the vice principal heard some rumors and suspected it was me, but he could never prove it, and technically, I hadn’t broken any rules that I was aware of. That was my first taste of the pleasure of messing with people that I disliked.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person shared a story.

Another reader spoke up.

This Reddit user chimed in.

This vice principal was losing his mind over this!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.