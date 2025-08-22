Wife Asks Husband Not To Travel With Flirty CEO, But He Goes Anyway And Now She’s Questioning Everything

For 10 years, this couple had an unspoken rule: if something hurt one of them, they didn’t do it.

AITA for asking my husband not to go on a trip with a woman who openly flirts with him, and feeling betrayed when he did anyway? Hi everyone, I’m a 32F and I’ve been married to my husband (let’s call him Joe) for 8 years, together for 10. In all that time, we’ve always prioritized each other’s emotional well-being. If something hurt one of us, we didn’t do it again — no matter what. We valued having a happy spouse more than being “right.” Because of this, my love and trust for him grew immensely. I was certain he’d never do anything that would break my heart. But here I am, heartbroken and disappointed.

Joe owns a company, and we work together. Financially, we’re in a great place. Recently, through Joe’s father, we got the chance to bid for a major government contract — a massive opportunity. Due to its scale, several companies are teaming up, and one key company involved (without whom the deal won’t happen) is led by a very attractive, flirty woman. She’s the CEO and has openly flirted with Joe in front of me. We both noticed her behavior, and in order to avoid misunderstandings or conflict, we decided to work on the bid together.

Things were okay until one meeting where, during a break, she touched Joe’s arm and said something like, “If I had a husband like you, I’d never leave his side. You’re someone every woman wants, but sometimes even that’s not enough — someone else might steal your mind.” I snapped and responded, “I’m not following him — he just never leaves my side.” She brushed it off as a joke, but I know it wasn’t. I saw the look in her eyes — and women just know. Later, I talked to Joe about it. He admitted she was crossing a line and that he was uncomfortable, but didn’t react strongly to avoid jeopardizing the deal. I wasn’t thrilled, but I tried to understand.

Then today, I found out that I was excluded from a 3-day site visit for the bid — a trip requested by that woman. Only five people are going, and Joe is one of them. When I heard, I told him I was extremely uncomfortable with this, and asked him not to go. I begged, actually. I said the deal wasn’t worth this. We’re financially stable and don’t need this contract. But he went anyway. Even after everything I said, he left without me.

Something broke in me. I trusted him with my whole heart. I truly believed he’d never choose anything over my peace of mind. Now I feel like he did. He left me behind. And it hurts so deeply that part of me doesn’t even care anymore — if he comes back, if he ends up with that woman — I feel numb. A part of me says, “Come on, 10 amazing years — don’t throw it all away.” Another part wants to take off my wedding ring, send him a photo, and file for divorce. So… AITA for asking him not to go? And how do I even begin to deal with these emotions?

