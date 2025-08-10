Woman Followed Her Lawyer’s Advice Regarding The House That She And Her Ex-Husband Built Together, But Now He And His Family Are Calling Her “Greedy”

Resolving financial matters can be complicated, especially during a divorce.

AITAH for expecting to get what I helped pay for? My soon-to-be ex-husband and I have owned a house together for six years. We both have had jobs that pay almost the same. I bring home a little bit more because he pays child support. All bills, mortgage, housework, etc. have been paid equally between us because we have the same bank account and bring in the same amount.

We have one child together, and I know you are all going to come at me for this, but I’m not asking for any child support. It would help me a lot, but I don’t need it to survive. He is a deadbeat and I want him to have the ability to just leave our lives without anything holding him back. He agreed on 80/20 custody.

I don’t want the house, but he does, which is fine. We had the house appraised as soon as we separated so we would know exactly how much equity we had in it when I moved out. We have been separated for five months, so my name has still been on the house until we get this divorce finished.

At first, I was planning to set it up in a way that if he ever sells it, he has to give me X amount of equity, but my lawyer has advised to cut ties with the house and have him buy me out because with the economy right now, there’s no telling if it’s going to crash and we might lose all of that equity.

If I did that, it would mean he has to not only refinance the house but also add on the amount of my equity portion onto his new mortgage. He more than likely won’t be able to make these mortgage payments if that happens and will end up having to sell it.

So, of course, he is very mad about this and says that I am a horrible, greedy person trying to ruin his life. His family says that I am taking his kids’ home away and asks why can’t I just leave the money there. If the equity amount was a couple thousand dollars, I really wouldn’t care and just say whatever, keep it, but it’s actually a very large amount of money, about more than I make in a year.

I feel like this is a very reasonable thing to ask for and is fairly normal in this type of situation. Do I feel bad that he might have to sell the house? Yes. But then I remember all of the crap he put me and his kids through and think karma is a b****. So, am I the jerk for expecting to get the money from our home that I helped pay for?

She needs to do what’s best for her and not worry too much about the consequences for her ex.

You can’t call it greed when someone is just claiming their fair share.

