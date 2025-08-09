Woman Never Restocks Her Supplies At Work, And That Means Someone Else Ends Up Doing It For Her. So One Coworker Finds A Way To Force Her To Do It Herself.

Working with a lazy coworker can be so annoying. While they may do their job, they look for ways to get out of doing any extra work, passing it off onto someone else like it’s no big deal.

Just restock, it’s not that hard I work at a lab where each bench is set up with supplies needed for the days work. There’s no assigned benches but it’s a general rule if you use up supplies at a bench, you restock it for the next person (the way our workflow goes it’s easier to restock at the end of the day than the beginning). One lab tech “Mal” never restocked, you always know you’re on the bench she was at yesterday because everything would be almost or completely empty.

Mal didn’t think it was a big deal.

When confronted she said “the next person should just restock, it’s not that hard!” When a complaint was sent to management a weak general “everyone let’s be sure to restock when it’s needed” statement was given at the next meeting which unsurprisingly did nothing. So I took action.

OP forced her to have to restock.

When Mal left for lunch, I removed just enough supplies from her bench so there wasn’t enough to finish her work, but at different amounts. So she would run out of tubes, have to get up and get more, then run out of swabs and be forced to get up again and so on. After a few days she was complaining to me about it and asked if she could just share my supplies at my bench so she wouldn’t have to get up again. I shrugged and said “just restock, it’s not that hard.” She restocks more often now, but not all the time.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

