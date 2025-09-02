A Door-to-Door Salesman Quickly Asked To Speak To The “Man Of The House,” So This Woman Did Not Entertain Him

Respect matters in every conversation, even in sales.

You want the man of the house? Fine! We lived in a busy estate. We were in a prime position for door-to-door callers. Usually, they were fine and polite. And if I was happy to listen to their pitch, then great. If not, they were pretty good about hearing “no” and leaving me be.

In our house, all the utility bills were in my name. Because I am the financial person in the household. By mutual agreement, I am the one who knows how many beans make five when it comes to deals and offers. Therefore, I decide our provider each year and negotiate the best offers. I know the exact date we come out of contract and am generally organised in swapping suppliers.

Sometimes, I do this with the D2D salesperson and other times online or via phone. It just so happened one year that we had a D2D salesperson. He knocked in for a utility that was pretty close to its contract end date. He immediately started his pitch with, “Good afternoon, is the Man of the House there?”

Now, straight away, that rubbed me up the wrong way. I answered no, and he proceeded to ask me when he would be home. I mentioned that he was at work, but he was welcome to call back after 5 p.m. That’s when “The Man of the House” would be home. The salesperson wrote this down in his book, nodded at me, and left.

Sure enough, he called back after 5 p.m. and spoke to the very irritated “Man of the House.” He asked the salesperson why he didn’t speak to me about all this. The salesperson backpedaled so quickly and asked if I was there. Sadly, I was out and wouldn’t be back until late. But he was welcome to call over again tomorrow and see if I would speak to him.

As it so happens, I did speak to him the next morning. With a beaming smile and a smug of tea in my hand, I thanked him for reminding me to check my offers. I had switched online to his company a couple of hours before he arrived. Then, I waved him a cheery goodbye. I believe that would have cost him two sales, as I switched gas and electricity.

Underestimating someone can be the quickest way to lose a sale.

That’s why we don’t hear this often anymore!

