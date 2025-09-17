A Man With A Service Dog Came Into A Restaurant, And They Tried To Force Him To Sit Outside Or Leave

If you work in a restaurant or any public place these days, you gotta know the laws about service animals…

Or else something like this will happen.

A man named Joshua posted a video on TikTok and showed the interaction he had with a restaurant worker who told him that his service dog wasn’t allowed in the business.

In the video, the worker said to Joshua that the restaurant didn’t allow any animals in the building and he could sit outside on the patio with his dog if he wanted to.

Joshua responded by telling the man that he’s violating federal law because his dog is a service animal and then he asked the worker for a menu.

The worker responded by saying, “No.”

The two men went back and forth for a while and the issue was not resolved by the end of the video.

Take a look at the video.

Joshua posted a follow-up video and showed viewers a screenshot of a text conversation he had with the restaurant worker’s mother.

The man’s mother said he was still learning on the job and she asked Joshua to take down the original video he posted.

Joshua told viewers, “They promised to get some cards and inform their staff with the information about Service Animals.”

He added, “Lucas’ mom is saying that Lucas is being bullied, which, I do not believe that’s true. I just think she wants the video down, which, I mean, I would too if some video portrayed me as being bad, but it’s the truth. There’s nothing discriminative or anything bullying or anything harassing. It was just factual information, so the video will stay.”

Workers need to know the rules when it comes to this stuff!

