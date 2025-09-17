September 17, 2025 at 4:49 pm

A Man With A Service Dog Came Into A Restaurant, And They Tried To Force Him To Sit Outside Or Leave

by Matthew Gilligan

man in a restaurant

TikTok/@k9trainunit

If you work in a restaurant or any public place these days, you gotta know the laws about service animals…

Or else something like this will happen.

A man named Joshua posted a video on TikTok and showed the interaction he had with a restaurant worker who told him that his service dog wasn’t allowed in the business.

man standing in a restaurant

TikTok/@k9trainunit

In the video, the worker said to Joshua that the restaurant didn’t allow any animals in the building and he could sit outside on the patio with his dog if he wanted to.

Joshua responded by telling the man that he’s violating federal law because his dog is a service animal and then he asked the worker for a menu.

man at a restaurant

TikTok/@k9trainunit

The worker responded by saying, “No.”

The two men went back and forth for a while and the issue was not resolved by the end of the video.

man standing in a restaurant

TikTok/@k9trainunit

Take a look at the video.

@k9trainunit

Community pie restaurant service animal refussal

♬ original sound – K9 Train Unit

Joshua posted a follow-up video and showed viewers a screenshot of a text conversation he had with the restaurant worker’s mother.

The man’s mother said he was still learning on the job and she asked Joshua to take down the original video he posted.

Joshua told viewers, “They promised to get some cards and inform their staff with the information about Service Animals.”

He added, “Lucas’ mom is saying that Lucas is being bullied, which, I do not believe that’s true. I just think she wants the video down, which, I mean, I would too if some video portrayed me as being bad, but it’s the truth. There’s nothing discriminative or anything bullying or anything harassing. It was just factual information, so the video will stay.”

@k9trainunit

Lucas community pie part 2 service dogs community #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound – K9 Train Unit

Now let’s see what TikTokkers said about this.

This person asked a question…

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 9.05.57 AM A Man With A Service Dog Came Into A Restaurant, And They Tried To Force Him To Sit Outside Or Leave

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 9.06.26 AM A Man With A Service Dog Came Into A Restaurant, And They Tried To Force Him To Sit Outside Or Leave

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 9.06.44 AM A Man With A Service Dog Came Into A Restaurant, And They Tried To Force Him To Sit Outside Or Leave

Workers need to know the rules when it comes to this stuff!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: ANIMALS, STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter