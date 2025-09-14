Amusement Park Ride Breaking In Half And Injuring Nearly Two Dozen People Is Caught On Video

Amusement parks are a lot of fun for people of all ages.

Whether it is a permanent amusement park like Six Flags or Cedar Point, or a traveling one that goes to local fairs, fundraisers, and other events, there is just something about these places that people love.

For some people, it is the thrill of moving at high speeds, experiencing dramatic drops, and having that exhilarating feeling like their life is at risk, even though they are (at least in theory) completely safe.

While amusement park rides are extremely safe and accidents rarely happen, when they do, it can be shocking to watch.

That is why the video that captured an amusement park ride known as the “360 Big Pendulum” snapping and plummeting back down to the ground has gone viral so quickly.

The event took place in Taif, Saudi Arabia, and it was captured on video and published on social media for the world to see. You can see it here:

A ride in an amusement park in Saudi Arabia snapped mid-air leaving 23 people injured, three in critical condition. The amusement park in the south-western town of Taif has been closed, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. pic.twitter.com/IvaTqqBbmy — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 31, 2025

Miraculously, nobody died in this terrible accident, though 23 people were injured, three of them critically.

It is natural for a video like this to give many people second thoughts when it comes to getting on any type of thrill ride, but the fact remains, these rides are built to the highest of standards, and accidents are extremely rare.

An investigation into what happened with this ride is underway, and it will be interesting to find out what may have caused such a dramatic failure.

According to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, the risk of a serious injury on a fixed-site ride in the United States is about 1 in 15.5 million rides taken.

The risk of getting hurt in a car accident on the way to the amusement park is quite a bit higher.

While these facts may be true, they don’t always make people any more comfortable getting onto these rides.

Of course, it is that danger (real or imagined) that makes the rides so fun.

