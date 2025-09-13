Bank Employee Loved Lollipops As A Kid, So They Give The “Bad” Flavors To Customers Who Are Rude

Some businesses will give lollipops to kids. Banks, hair salons, and sometimes even grocery stores have boxes of lollipops they’ll hand out to kids to make them smile.

However, lollipops can also be used as revenge.

In today’s story, one bank employee has a way of getting back at rude customers with lollipops.

Let’s see how this works.

I work at a bank, and I give people different flavored lollipops on purpose. Remember when you were a kid and your mom would drive through the bank, and you got lollipops? I know my brother and I always used to fight over the flavors, especially blue raspberry or cotton candy. And we hated root beer and butterscotch. If I have a parent come through my line and they’re particularly rude, I will give them two (or whatever amount) differently flavored lollipops.

This isn’t to make the customer happy.

I hope their kids fight over them. I gave someone a root beer and blue raspberry combo the other day. I want to see the world burn.

Wow! Sometimes doing something that seems nice is actually malicious in disguise!

I personally love butterscotch lollipops though.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person used to do the same thing.

Here’s a story about McDonald’s.

This is the truth!

This is even worse than lollipops!

Big lollipop. LOL. But I think the answer is Dum Dums, or Spangler Candy Company.

How much drama this causes depends on the kids’ tastebuds.

But the blue raspberry really are universally loved.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.