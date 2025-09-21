Woman Eats In A Fast Food Restaurant With Her Dog, But Another Customer Complains About The Hair

I love dogs, but I don’t take my dogs into places where pets aren’t allowed.

If you saw a dog owner breaking the rules and taking their dog inside a business that didn’t allow dogs, would you mind your own business, confront the dog owner, or rat them out to an employee?

In today’s story, one person is eating at a fast food restaurant near another person who brought their dog inside. Dogs aren’t allowed inside this restaurant.

Keep reading to see how this drama quickly escalates.

AITA for getting a dog & their owner removed from a fast food restaurant? I was having lunch today and a lady walks in with a 100+ lb long haired dog that I believe was a Tibetan mastiff (not a service animal). She bypassed the counter and chose to sit right at a table next to me while her partner (I assume) ordered food. Pretty sure she did that to avoid them seeing her, because the place has a strict no dogs inside allowed policy.

OP didn’t appreciate dog hair in their food.

I had just gotten my food and left it on the table to refill my drink. Upon returning, I noticed her dogs hair floating on not only my table, but also one got on my fries. I politely said to her “I’m a dog person myself, but your dog is shedding onto my table / food and I’d appreciate if you’d sit outside or at least move to a different section.” She immediately became defensive, saying she was a paying customer and if I didn’t like it I could move.

The dog owner wasn’t backing down.

We went back and forth for a few minutes, before I finally gave up trying to be rational and alerted a worker to the situation. She was promptly asked to leave but not before calling me every name in the book and accusing me of hating animals (mind you my own dog was in my car with the AC on while I ate for a quick 10 mins).

OP’s friends have mixed opinions.

I told a few friends what happened, and they are mixed on whether I should have just switched tables vs causing a scene. I’m sorry but having a long haired dog shedding hair around food is incredibly unsanitary, hence why the rules exist to begin with. I didn’t feel this to be an unreasonable request. So… AITA?

Was it wrong to call out the dog owner, or was it the right thing to do?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Dogs don’t belong in businesses that don’t allow dogs.

This person gives a long list of places where dogs don’t belong.

It’s not like OP didn’t try to work it out in a friendly way.

This person would’ve gone straight to an employee.

This person was hoping the story would end differently.

The person breaking the rules is the one who is in the wrong.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.