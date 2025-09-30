Elderly Couple Needs Assistance, But An Employee Who Promised To Help Left Them Waiting Indefinitely

Imagine working at a store and a customer asks you to do something you’re not qualified to do. Would you find someone else who could help them, or would you wish them luck and mind your own business?

In today’s story, one employee is appalled at the horrible customer service one elderly couple experienced while visiting the store where he works.

Keep reading to find out what happened.

disabled elderly couple waited 20 MINUTES to be helped! A few weeks ago, i was walking through the store that i work at when i came across an elderly woman on an electric cart and an elderly man with a walker. They asked if i could help them cut some wood. I am not qualified to do so so i told them as much. They looked rather annoyed by this fact, which i was expecting since customers can often be annoyed that i am not qualified to help them in certain things. However, nothing could have prepared me for what the woman told me next.

The employee was shocked at how long they had been waiting.

Apparently, they had been waiting for 20 MINUTES for someone to help them. apparently, they had spoken to an employee and asked for help and the employee called someone. I was shocked. but, i radioed for help and went on my way. 9 minutes passed and i reentered the store and saw the couple coming to the front. Being the decent human being that i am, i asked if they had been helped.

The employee was just as frustrated as the customers.

The woman sharply replied no and told me that she wanted to speak to a manager. Now, i was thoroughly ticked off. No one had come to help this disabled elderly couple. As i walked with them to the manager and was apologizing profusely for how they had been treated, the wife enlightened me about some other things. Namely, that the employee who had radioed for help was aloof and dismissive the whole time. This further boiled my blood because this is not how the people at my store treat our customers, especially a disabled elderly couple who needed to get home before dark due to difficulties driving in the dark(did i mention that this was happening after 5:00 before daylight savings).

The woman wanted to make sure the one person who did try to help them didn’t get in trouble.

In her infinite kindness, the woman told me that she would tell my manager that i was not at fault here. She told me “i am so angry right now but i don’t want you getting in trouble for something you didn’t do”. Once we arrived at the manager, the woman was very frank and angry. She unloaded about the horrible customer service and even said “the boy who brought us to you is the only person who even tried to help us and he isn’t even qualified to”. The manager radioed one of the other managers to help the couple cut some wood.

He still can’t stop thinking about this couple.

It was a few weeks ago and my blood still boils over the treatment of this couple. All they wanted was some wood cut and they were treated appallingly. And even though they were mad, they still went out of their way to make sure that i wasn’t thrown under the bus. Their willingness to do anything other then give us a horrible review will make them candidates for sainthood. And i really hope that the managers found out who that disrespectful employee was because i think a firing is in order.

I wonder if the manager found out which employee was responsible for not helping them too. I’m glad the manager was at least able to help them.

