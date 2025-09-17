Employees Need Business Cards In Order To Get Commission, But One Employee Thought He Could Make Bigger Commissions Using Coworkers’ Business Cards

Imagine working sales at a company where you’re paid commission. What would you do if a coworker kept trying to do sneaky things to steal your customers and get your commissions?

In today’s story, one person finds themselves in this situation, so they do several sneaky things to make sure their coworker’s underhanded tactics don’t work.

Let’s read the whole story.

Business cards? Yours haven’t come in yet… I had a coworker once who was the absolute worst. We worked a retail commissioned sales job and he was constantly stealing my customers/sales by quite literally stepping in between me and my customer or trying to shove his way onto the cash register while I was ringing people out. He also smelled awful and was very bad at the job, which is why he had to resort to stealing my sales.

It seemed like this guy was following him!

I switched companies – and somehow this stinky jerk managed to get a job at the exact same place – I couldn’t get away. His behavior continued but management shut it down as it wasn’t just me he was working along side of, he managed to tick off the entire team The industry we worked in at the time was cellular and this was before the advent of cloud storage so if people wanted to transfer things besides contacts off a phone and onto a new one – they would need an sd card or a computer/ itunes,

It took a long time to transfer all the data.

We had a machine that would do contacts and photos but this was very temperamental and would frequently miss large chunks of data. So if someone was trading in their phone – they would need to leave and come back to complete the sale. I would say about half of folks would need to leave and come back and if you weren’t there to grab them, you better hope Stinky wouldn’t snake your sale.

Stinky tried to take advantage of the situation, but it didn’t work.

Management instituted a rule that these return sales were to go to whatever reps card they had. So if you forgot to give them a card – it was free game. (Cards were stapled to their quote they would bring back in). When I started I immediately asked them to order cards for me. So I had cards but Stinky Jerk didn’t and he never asked anyone to order them for him. Instead of asking for his own he would just cross out our name and write his, however they were glossy and pen didn’t stick well so I can’t read the name bcuase it was 90% rubbed off …I guess I’ll use the original rep on the cards sales code!

OP discovered something.

Everyone at the store was ticked at him for being pushy, dishonest ,and smelling awful, so I was not the only person who employed this plausibly deniable tactic. About a month later I was popping into our backroom to grab more of my cards and Stinky called out “hey can you grab me some of yours too??” I sighed and climbed up to the shelf they were on and what did I see but Stinky’s box of cards. “Sure thing!” I told him.

Eventually, Stinky realized he needed his own cards.

I moved his box of cards so the front wasn’t visible and stashed it in the back where no one would see it. After months of him losing the return sales he got wise and finally asked the manager for cards. He was shocked when they said they came in months ago, and there they were, on the shelf…

Stinky deserved that revenge. He was horrible to try to steal his coworkers’ commissions.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Stinky wasn’t very bright.

This person knows commission is no joke.

The name Stinky is pretty funny.

This is a good question.

Prepare for backlash if you dare to steal someone’s commission!

