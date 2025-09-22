September 22, 2025 at 2:48 am

Guards At Buckingham Palace Played A Black Sabbath Song To Honor The Late Ozzy Osbourne

If you’re a fan of heavy music in any way, shape, or form, you owe Ozzy Osbourne a huge debt of gratitude.

The “Prince of Darkness” passed away on July 22, 2025 at the age of 76 and music fans all over the world paid tribute to the heavy metal icon.

And one very distinguished group gave the iconic singer a special send-off.

During the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace on July 30, 2025, the Band of the Coldstream Guards played their version of Black Sabbath’s classic song “Paranoid” to honor Ozzy.

The hit song appeared on Black Sabbath’s 1970 “Paranoid” album and has been a mainstay in Ozzy’s catalog for decades.

I think it’s safe to say that the Guards nailed it!

Check out the video.

The Band of the Coldstream Guards perform “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath at Changing of the Guard today. RIP to Ozzy Osbourne the “Prince of Darkness” #guard #kingsguard #ozzyosbourne #blacksabbath #paranoid #heavymetal #rockband #london #buckinghampalace #fyp

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person shared an Ozzy quote.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

RIP to a true legend…OZZY forever!

