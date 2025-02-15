He Was Fired On Christmas Eve For A Rap He Posted To His Personal Account, But Some Wonder How Serious It All Is

TikTok rapper and comedian @ashtinlaroldtiktok found himself in hot water with his employer.

The creator has a lot of eye-catching rap videos, including several shot at various fast food joints, spitting bars about the woes of working at places like that.

All in good fun and part of the hustle, right?

That is, until his boss called him in as he surreptitiously filmed.

“What’s up?” He asks as he comes in for the fateful meeting.

“I hate doing this during Christmas especially,” says the unseen boss, “But we just need to talk about the stuff that us as a company found on your TikTok page or your profile, I should say.”

Ashtin doesn’t have much to say. It’s on his personal time and part of his personal life, after all, not his job.

But the boss disagrees.

“When you’re an employee and you’re talking poorly on the company, regardless if it’s your personal time or company time, it’s still inappropriate, wouldn’t you say?”

“I mean, I didn’t mention us by name or anything,” Ashtin responds, “I feel like it’s kind of just. Is it that big of a deal?”

Boss man is done playing around.

“I think that you could be man enough to own the fact that it was bad and distasteful.”

Ashtin is ONLY playing around.

“I mean, I was dressed like, Good Burger. I feel like it was kind of, like, tongue and cheek.”

It’s no use, though. The boss goes full Scrooge.

“It’s just unfortunate, man. And I know it’s Christmas Eve, and I put on this absolutely beautiful Christmas sweater, and you **** all over us. […]best of luck with the TikTok thing. I hope it all works out for you, homeboy.”

“So am I…like this – I’m done?”

“You’re done.”

@ashtinlaroldtiktok i got fired for christmas what did you guys get ♬ original sound – ashtinlarold

People were pretty flabberghasted:

Some wondered if he might even be able to sue:

Other had their own tales of corporate Christmas woe:

What was surprisingly absent in the comments was…

Any acknowledgement that this is almost definitely staged.

The TikTokker in question has a knack for grabbing attention and clowning around.

And if the views are any indication, this particular vid has gotten him a lot of eyes.

The fact that the boss never says the name of the company, makes a goofy comment about a sweater, and caps the whole firing off with “homeboy,” pretty well cement to me and probably some of you that this is a publicity stunt.

But hey, who knows. Either way, he’s got a pretty good flow.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.