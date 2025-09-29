He Thought It Would Be Better To Take A Shortcut To Get Home, But His Girlfriend Got Upset At That Suggestion

Imagine driving home late at night with your partner. Would you take your normal route to get home, or would you take the quickest route possible?

In today’s story, a boyfriend and girlfriend disagree about the best way to get home, and it leaves the boyfriend wondering if he did something wrong.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for suggesting a different way home? Hi there. So, recently, me and my girlfriend were driving home from the theater. We’ll, she was driving and I was passenger princessing. She’s typically the one to drive because she gets motion sickness when anyone else drives.

They disagreed about how to get home.

It was late. Both of us really just wanted to go back home and rest. We’re both high functioning artists and she really prefers taking a certain route home. Since we were both really exhausted I suggested a shorter way home. She didn’t want to hear it and got a little mad at me for suggesting it. Am I the jerk here?

I don’t think anyone was in the wrong. She was driving, so it’s ultimately up to her how she wants to drive home.

He made a suggestion, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I assume it was a typo for autistic.

Let her drive the way that’s easier for her.

No means no.

It’s driver’s choice.

Let the driver drive!

