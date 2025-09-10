Head Of Finance Tried Slandering Him On An Email For A $1 Million Loss, But He Did A Quick Check And It Was Actually Her Doing

Isn’t it funny when a person tries to slander someone else but it ends up reflecting badly on them instead?

Be careful who you include in the CC list on emails – it might come back to bite you! I used to work for a major financial services company and was in charge of their back office systems. This is where trades are processed and all the money and stock movements actually take place after the trade is done. One day I received an email from the head of finance going on about how one of the systems I took care of had “lost over a million dollars”.

She claimed that she had spent the whole morning looking and the money is just missing and so the system must have lost it. In addition to sending the note to me, she had copied the COO, the CIO and a host of other senior staff. This was a bit out of character – I usually got along fine with this person – so I took her at her word and started to investigate.

Fortunately, this was a system I knew intimately and so I was able to quickly track down what had happened. I then hit REPLY ALL and sent the following. “I have looked into the matter and discovered that the amount in question was moved using a manual journal transfer under the reference of KB01254.”

“As you are aware, the journal references are a combination of a unique number and the initials of the user that made the transfer and that KB is the initials assigned to you…”

I hit the send button with a satisfied smirk and heard nothing in response. The next time I saw her, we both pretended like nothing had happened 🙂

