Health-Conscious Teen Bought A Mini Fridge To Protect Her Healthy Meal Prep, But Her Parents Accused Her Of Hoarding Food From The Rest Of The Family

Food and personal space can become surprisingly contentious in a household, especially for a teenager.

One teenage girl tried to keep her meal-prepped food separate from the main fridge, but when her family accused her of hoarding, it created an awkward standoff.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for “hoarding” food in my room? I (16F) bought a mini fridge for my room. My lifestyle is fairly healthy; I work out, eat well, and plan my meals carefully.

She takes careful measures to make this lifestyle sustainable for her.

I store my meal-prepped food in my mini fridge, including some fruits and vegetables that I don’t want my family eating. I recently bought a watermelon, cut it up, and put it into containers.

But her family doesn’t exactly approve of her approach.

I feel a little guilty about putting it into my mini fridge. My mom called it hoarding food, but I don’t think that’s accurate.

To her, there’s a very clear purpose for all of this.

I just don’t want my family eating my 0% cottage cheese, which is a couple of dollars more than the regular 2%, and food that I use for meal prep. My dad was looking for cottage cheese yesterday, and my mom used the rest of the 2%. My mom said that I used all mine (I had it in the main fridge for a day or two). I lied and said I ate it all so I didn’t have to share the 0% cottage cheese. AITA for “hoarding” food?

Who would have thought something as good as eating healthy could cause such a dilemma?

What did Reddit think?

If she’s the one who purchased the food, this user doesn’t see any problem with keeping it to herself.

There could be a few ways she could spin this to get her parents on board.

This user is all for keeping certain foods to yourself.

Her behavior makes a lot of sense for someone following a particular diet.

It takes a lot of work to be mindful about your eating habits, and if separating out the food helps her do that, then so be it.

She should be rewarded for her healthy habits, not punished.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.