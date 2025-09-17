Her Coworker Wouldn’t Stop Interrupting Her Lunch, So One Day She Finally Snapped And Told Her To Back Off

The daily effort to get along with coworkers can take a toll on a person.

In today’s story, a woman shares how her coworker kept bugging her while she was eating lunch, until she finally snapped. The rest of the office is saying she could have been nicer.

But what would you do in her place? Would you endure a daily annoyance just to keep the peace?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for telling my co-worker to leave me alone when I’m eating? Any time I eat any food my co-worker makes a comment. Something along the lines of: “What you go there? Where did you get that? Oh, I love *insert whatever I’m eating”. Not only is it annoying but she also interrupts my break. I eat at my desk because I use my half hour lunchtime to go on a walk. For the most part I just give a quick answer in hopes she walks away. But lately she’ll have to have full conversations with me while I’m eating. I’ll be sitting at my desk, and she’ll be standing in front of me. It’s not just when I eat my lunch, but if I open a bag of chips or pop a can of soda. Like clockwork she comes over, makes a comment and hovers.

At first, I thought she was hungry, but she always has snacks at her desk. She only does this to me because we share a cubicle wall. The worst is when she starts recommending restaurants or grocery stores that sell something similar. So, then she’s asking me follow-up questions if I’ve been here or there to try various dishes. Meanwhile I’m trying to enjoy my lunch while she expects answers while I have food in my mouth. Things came to a head when I got food from the food truck at work. I sat down and put hot sauce on my tacos. Just after I take a bite, there she is, “ohhhh what’s that?”

I didn’t realize that the tacos were hot, so my mouth was half open, grease from the meat was running down my hand, I got hot sauce on my lap, and she was standing there looking at me. Didn’t even offer me a napkin. I set my food down and walked to the break room to wash my hands and get water from the fridge. I drank some water and went back to my desk, and she was waiting for me. She asked me what I was eating, and I bluntly just said “tacos.” Then she goes on rant about a Mexican restaurant down the street and asks if I’ve been there. She asked if I like guacamole. She asked if I’ve ever had horchata… A line of questioning while I was trying to just eat my food in peace.

Finally, with food in my mouth I ask her, “can you leave me alone while I’m eating?” Her whole demeanor changed after that, and she didn’t speak to me at all that day. Then the next day she didn’t bother me during my lunch. The rest of the week was lovely. I was actually relaxed while I ate my food.

Then another co-worker came up to me and said I had really hurt my co-worker’s feelings. She was telling everyone I was rude to her and told her to leave me alone. I didn’t really deny it and honestly, it’s been nice to not have someone watching me eat every day. But of course, the office thinks I’m an ******* and could have been kinder when I told her. I told someone else I work with if she was doing this to them, they would understand. Everyone told me I handled it wrong and could have said something, “nicely”. AITA?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Of course she “could’ve been nicer”. But she felt her personal space was being invaded.

Her coworker was being socially oblivious.

