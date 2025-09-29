Her Property Manager Asked Her To Apply Tape To Deal With Ants, So She Taped Literally Everywhere

Property managers tend to not think through all the potential outcomes of their supposed solutions.

Use tape to keep ants out? OK!

I put in a work order for ants and termites in my apartment (something they have told us is considered an emergency during all this). The property manager tells me they cannot get pest control out due to all this. No pest control has happened since lockdowns started.

Maintenance cannot enter to re-caulk the loose window they are entering through. Property manager suggested taping the areas I think the bugs are entering through. Two colors of duck tape and one of painter’s tape later, I secured every possible entrance point against the ants.

I took pictures and emailed them with written confirmation that the very visible tape was placed as per their directive. Code Enforcement was already investigating the property and has been doing regular checks. Now we wait.

