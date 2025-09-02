His Sister-in-Law Keeps Borrowing Money, And He Told His Wife He Wants To Put A Stop To It

Enough is enough!

And if you’re the kind of person who folks hit up for money a lot, you know how frustrating it can be.

The guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page is tired of his freeloading sister-in-law and he wants to lay down the law.

Is he wrong?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for telling my wife to stop loaning money to her sister? “My sister-in-law (wife’s sister) is poor and she would often lend small amounts of money to her sister. But it wasn’t significant so I didn’t care about it as much.

Things have changed…

But after my sister-in-law and her hubby had a child 7 months ago she became financially depended on us. I didn’t say anything or try to stop my wife because I am all in for helping family and I think we all should help our family but since past 3 to 4 months my wife has been sending her sister money every week/every two weeks.

He finally had to put his foot down.

It has come to a point that we are on a tight budget financially so today I told my wife that she needs to stop sending her sister money every few weeks. My wife said that her sister needs her help and she will always help her sister. I told her that I don’t mind helping her sister but it’s screwing our own budget. I suggested that instead of sending her sister money every week we come up with a budget and set aside a sum from our budget but my wife said that is unnecessary because her sister will return us.

He’s in a tough spot.

I said she never returned the money we lent to her in the past. My wife started crying and she said she has no choice other than supporting her sister and now I am against her. To calm her down, I agreed with her and told her that I won’t stop her anymore but we really need to have a discussion about our budget. My wife said she doesn’t want to talk about it right now and she’s kinda down right now and I feel like I am the reason.”

He’s sick of tired of giving away his hard-earned money!

And honestly, nobody blames him.

