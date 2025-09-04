Manager Doesn’t Expect New Car Salesman To Do Well At His Job, But The New Guy Proves Everyone Wrong

I feel like there are two types of people in the world.

There the people who believe it when others tell them they can’t do something, and then there are the people who love to prove people wrong.

The man in today’s story is the second type of person. He proved his managers wrong by being great at his job, but he also decided to listen to what they told him and use it against them.

Let’s read the whole story to see what he did.

“the car sales business is hard, just give in and leave” This story is about my previous job, at a dealer group which I actually like pretty well (still). I wanted in at a particular brand, and settled on working at a different store for 6 months and bugging the GM for a position at that one store I wanted to work at. The GM is a great guy, and could see that I very much wanted to transfer over there, and helped me interview with upper management there even though the two sales managers weren’t really interested in a Green Pea (somebody new to sales).

He got the job.

They gave in after me persisting, and gave me a sales position reluctantly. In my first week there, the older manager pulled me to his office, kicked his feet up and said something along the lines of this: ‘Look man, when you inevitably give up on this job, just don’t bother showing up. You know how many Green Peas actually make it? None. Sales is a dying breed and you don’t seem to have enough of an edge to take it. You’re too ‘nice’ to be here. So do us a favor and just get out of here. “Nobody gives notice in the car business.'” I took that to heart.

He was actually really good at this job.

My first month I hit commission and everybody was blown away. After over 2 years of fighting their top seasoned veteran for 1st place (and winning a few times), and making an absolute killing, my wife and I found out we were having a baby. As much as I loved the job itself, having fun with my preferred brand in the process, gaining some loyal families and referrals, it was time to step away from the super high-stress job and focus on family.

The managers never liked him.

It was a great experience, but always hindered by the sales managers trying to make me miserable. Some days I’d be laughing and chatting it up with my prospects and having a good time. They’d go out of their way to either mess my deals up or just ticke me off. Other coworkers told me that they frequently heard those managers complaining that I was “too happy” doing the work I was.

He knew it was time to leave.

As we got the news of our upcoming little one, I found out as well that the managers had been taking away bonuses I’d earned fair and square (called spiffs) from me for months during Covid. It was definitely time to take the money and leave. At this point, I’d become the store’s manufacturer certified EV Specialist, and had the entire store’s pre-order program running by myself. I was the only one certified to do it, and managers didn’t know anything about the real process.

One day, he didn’t show up for work on time.

January 1st, 2022 hits. I walk in 3 hours late for my shift, not wearing my normal business casual. I was never late more than a minute or two without letting them know, so they just assumed I was there I suppose and never went to check. Manager looks me up and down, looks at the clock, looks at me again, looks at the clock, and mumbles “uhh you’re not dressed for work.”

He set the manager straight.

“Yeah, because I don’t work here anymore.” Bewildered, he repeatedly asked me what I meant by that. I just told him I quit, thanks for screwing me out of my hard earned bonuses for a year, and for trying to screw me out of my happiness. “But you can’t quit like this, it’s not like you to do that. Where’s our notice? We only have a couple of guys left, we can’t cover your shifts or your pre-orders.” “Well ya see, I’m just doing exactly as I was told. Have a nice New Year without me.”

That was the perfect way to quit. I hope he found a better job somewhere else where the managers weren’t horrible human beings.

