Mom Controls Child’s Disability Money, But When The Child Asks For The Money To Get Food, Mom Gets Mad

Being a parent means taking care of your children and providing for all of their needs.

Imagine letting your child go hungry. That’s what’s happening in the person in this story. Their mother controls their disability money that they rely on to buy food, and this isn’t going well.

AITA for asking for my money back? I am Autistic and disabled due to my heart and under my mother as a dependant. I have to rely on her for everything due to her controlling my disability money and my foodstamps.

Recently she has been in and out of the hospital for heart related issues, during which I have gone hungry several times and for the past few days she’s been fine. She owes me 50$ due to missed payments and some other stuff no big deal.

Today I come into the house and hear she is ordering herself and my uncle lunch at a fancy place. I ask what she got me since there’s no food in the house to eat currently. She said nothing. So I asked her if I could have the money she promised to give me back so I could eat.

She got angry and started a huge fight. AITA for asking for my money so I didn’t go hungry? Important note I didn’t eat dinner last night or breakfast today.

What a horrible mother to let her child go hungry and not seem to care if she has food. This person really needs to be in control of her own money OR to have someone more reliable than her mother in control of it.

