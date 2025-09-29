Mom Wants Christmas Morning Alone With Husband and Toddler, But He Thinks She’s Being Selfish And Should Include Their In-Laws

After 15 years of traveling to see in-laws every Christmas, this year she wants to try something different.

AITA For Wanting To Spend Christmas Morning With Just Me, My 2-Year-Old and Husband? This feels so ridiculous and I didn’t think I’d have to argue with my husband over it. Let me start out by saying I absolutely adore my in-laws. They’re the nicest people you will ever meet. They respect boundaries completely and when it comes to my child, they treat her amazingly. So this isn’t a matter of me doing anything to be spiteful against them or not liking them and trying to avoid them. Also want to note that last year, his Aunt who lives in the same community as his parents, lost her husband on December 27th so this will be her first X-Mas alone.

I have been with my husband for 15 years. His parents lived in Arizona and then moved to a place 2.5-3 hours away from us. Just about every single year we have spent Christmas and Thanksgiving with them at their house as it’s much bigger than ours. (only exception to this from 2010 to 2022 was I went to Florida by myself twice for Christmas). September 2023 my daughter was born. They came that day to the hospital to meet her. We did her first Thanksgiving and Christmas with them. They come see her every few months or we go there. They come for her birthdays, so they see her often.

Last year (2024) we went to see my dad in Florida. We had originally planned (when I was pregnant) that we would try to split Christmas every other year between families, however, after a not so fun experience last year (sick baby and just hate traveling on holidays), I said we’d more than likely just stick to our own coast for holidays. Here’s the issue. I really want that excitement of waking up at our own house on Christmas morning, just me, my daughter and husband and opening presents together while videoing the whole experience. A new tradition for just us like I had growing up with my parents when I was a kid. I told my husband this and he’s acting like I’m the most evil person to have ever existed.

I proposed his parents stay where they are and do Christmas Eve with his aunt so she’s not alone and I said for us to do Xmas morning here and then we can drive out to them and spend the rest of the day (plus a few extra) with his parents. We would be at their house about 12pm-1pm. He’s telling me I’m extremely selfish and trying to hurt his parents for no reason. That our daughter is only this age for so long and his parents should get to experience that with her and I have no reason to take this away from them. I’m not trying to be evil. I’m well aware my daughter is only young for so long and that’s why I want these moments with her without other people there.

So AITA for wanting to start new traditions and spend literally ONLY X-Mas morning (a few hours) with just my own kid and husband? Am I being unreasonable?

