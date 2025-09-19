Pregnant Customer Told A Retail Worker She Wanted To Name Her Baby After Him Because He Was Always Kind And Smiling, But Her Family Talked Her Out Of It

Some customer interactions fade into the background, but others leave an impression that stays with you forever.

So, what would you do if a pregnant woman walked up to your counter, told you she loved your name, and even considered giving it to her baby? Would you feel creeped out, or would you feel flattered?

In the following story, one grocery store employee finds himself in this exact situation. Here’s how it all played out.

The customer that almost named her child after me Until last December, I worked in the smallest shop of a big retail chain (for almost seven years). Because of the size, we had a lot of regulars who knew everyone working there. My boss and I had a really good relationship at the time, and we called each other by our first names during work (sidenote: we are still friends, and he invited me to his private Christmas dinner in two weeks). Onto the story: Normal workday, nothing special. In comes one of our regulars, who just happens to be a pregnant woman (PW).

She gets some water and comes up to pay. The PW says politely, “I don’t want to be rude, but your name is Schakarus, right?” I say smiling, “Well, yes!” PW: “The other day, I overheard your boss call you by your name… I really like it…”

My name is rather unique where I live, so I’m used to people getting interested in it. I explained where it originated from and how my mother chose that name. A little back and forth, then suddenly she says, “I was asking, because when I heard that name, I started to think about naming my soon-to-be-born child after you…”

Me smiling like the moon from Majoas Mask: “I’m really happy that you like my name that much.” PW: “I like your name, because you are always so kind and friendly, and you smile every time I see you!” I almost started to cry. We talked a little more, and she left happy.

Some months after her son was born, she came in with her child in her arms. Sadly, she didn’t name her child after me because her family and friends talked her out of it. In their opinion, the name didn’t fit the child’s nationality. PW seemed a little sad and disappointed that her family got her to choose another, rather generic name. Nonetheless, she was happy, her child was healthy, and I will probably never forget this encounter.

Too bad it didn’t happen! What a nice gesture on her part.

