Retail Worker Had To Wait While Mom Taught Her Kids The Concept Of Money, But It Turned Out To Be A Wholesome Moment

They say it takes a village, but today’s “village” might involve strangers behind the cashier.

In today’s story, a retail worker shares how she had to wait while a mom taught her kid the value of money.

Check out what she had to say about the experience.

Best parent that I’ve seen in a long time Closer to the end of my shift today, a family came into the store. It was a mom, dad, and two daughters, probably around 8 and 6. They browsed for a bit, and every once in a while I would listen in. The mom kept asking the daughters if they had enough money for what they were buying and the girls would think it over and answer. When they picked out the items they wanted to buy (two Disney Infinity characters and a game) and my coworker told them their total, the mom turned to the oldest daughter. “You’re paying for these with your birthday money. Do you remember how much money you have?”

It was a cute moment.

When the daughter shook her head, the mom pulled out her money and slowly counted it with her daughter, letting the daughter add up the 20 dollar bills. When the girl had decided she had $80, my coworker reminded her that she owed $65. The mom asked her if she had enough money to pay for her new toys. The daughter replied yes really hesitantly, and her mom encouraged her to be confident in her answer.

So the daughter handed the money to my coworker, who rang up the transaction, gave her the change and helped her count it out.

This took some time, but it was worth it.

The daughter thanked us and began to leave, carrying the bag, but the mom stayed behind to thank us. She was trying to help her daughter understand the concept of money and its value, and at other places, cashiers would get impatient with how long it took the daughter to count her money and decide if it was enough. It may seem very insignificant, but examples of good parenting coming into my store are few and far between, and I thought I’d share with you all.

If only there were more people like this (meaning all involved) in the world!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Better than expected.

Yup!

All exemplary humans!

A different ending.

A mom shares her perspective.

A similarly wholesome story.

Schools don’t usually teach about how to handle money, so it’s on the parents and “the village”.

She will never forget these practical math lessons.

