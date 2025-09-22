Woman Insults Coworker’s Wife In The Group Chat, But She Gets Upset When The Wife Puts Her In Her Place

Imagine being on a group chat with your husband and some of his coworkers. If one of his coworkers starting insulting you on the chat, would you ignore the comments, defend yourself, or put the coworker in her place with the perfect comeback?

In today’s story, one woman puts her husband’s rude coworker in her place, but she’s wondering if her comment was too rude.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for “making fun” of a woman for being in her 40s and single? This whole saga started because my husband took my last name. A couple weeks ago he got his workplace to change it, and his coworkers found out. About half of them think this is the funniest thing ever and about half are deeply offended. Brenda is in the offended half, and has made that clear.

The group chat is necessary but has gotten annoying.

He and I are in a group chat with his coworkers where we organize carpooling during the pandemic. It is very helpful to us, so we can’t leave the chat. Since he changed his name, my husband and I have been dealing with a lot of dumb jokes in the chat, which we have been mostly ignoring. Yesterday Brenda, his coworker and I got into a bit of a spat.

One coworker was nice, but Brenda was unnecessarily rude.

I messaged the group asking if someone could take my husband home since I wouldn’t be back from work until late and needed the car. One of his other coworkers agreed, and I thought that was that. Brenda messages the group saying “maybe if you spent less time at work and more time being a wife, your husband wouldn’t come into work with dirty shirts” I took this as a bad joke initially. My husband is a rural mail carrier, so his shirts look like shirts worn by someone in 90 degree heat on dusty roads. I do wash them, but there’s only so much to be done.

She defended herself, but Brenda wouldn’t let it go.

Me: I could make cleaning those shirts my full-time job and it wouldn’t do much lol Brenda: you won’t be married very long if you keep trying to be the man in the relationship. I’d be embarrassed as a wife if I did so little for my husband Me: well I work more hours and pay the bills, so I think he can oxyclean his own shirts if it’s so important Brenda: maybe you should learn to take proper care of your husband or you’ll find yourself divorced.

Brenda didn’t like OP’s next comeback.

Me: I’ll let you know when I need relationship advice from someone who is 42 and single Now apparently Brenda is going around and saying that I “mocked her for being single in her 40s”. I don’t care if someone is single in their 40s, but I think it’s absolute nonsnese that she can call me a bad wife but I can’t point out she has no frame of reference. AITA reddit?

As the saying goes, don’t dish it out if you can’t take it. Brenda needs to mind her own business. She’s probably just jealous of OP and her husband, or maybe she secretly has a crush on OP’s husband and that’s why she’s so mean to OP.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this story.

