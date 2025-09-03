Sales Associate Feels Belittled And Embarrassed After Needing Assistance With A Rude Customer’s Return

All new jobs have a learning curve. But, how far should they go?

I’m so embarrassed I had my first rude customer that really dug under my skin.

But, typically they can keep it together.

Usually, I go with the flow and don’t care if the customer is rude.

This time, it was a different story, however.

They were doing a return of a lot of stuff, multiple receipts, and all purchased with a card that was closed. We put the returns on gift cards for them, but one item just wouldn’t work.

A strange glitch kept happening.

It would only go back to the original tender.

But, the customer wasn’t having it.

To make a long story short, they kept saying I was doing a poor job, demanded to see multiple managers, and said I was an idiot.

This is a new employee, by the way.

I’ve been at this job for a little over 3 weeks.

Now, here’s the wild part…

And to add the cherry on top, the coworker who was trying to help me yelled at one of my managers, saying that they lost three sales because I needed help. I tried so hard to stop myself from crying, but the water works started. I just want to crawl into a hole and die.

So, was the customer out of line? How about the coworker?

This new employee should’ve been supported, not harassed.

Why are some people so awful?

