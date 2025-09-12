She Agreed To Move Into Her Boyfriend’s House, But It’s Not Going Well And Now She Wants To Leave

The only word I can think of to describe this woman’s situation is STUCK.

And that’s a horrible feeling!

She took to Reddit and asked readers if they think she’d be wrong to hightail it out of the place she’s living because things just aren’t going well.

Check out what she had to say!

AITA if I move out of my boyfriend’s family house? “I have always had very turbulent relationships and in general, life, growing up with a sick dad, a mom that was not mentally present, you know, the works. But I moved to Greece 2 years ago, because I really needed a fresh start at life. 3 days before I left for Greece, my mom got diagnosed with cancer, but she encouraged me to go, because even she knew, if I stayed, it would be at the cost of my mental health. She claimed she was getting better, but I got a call a year after, that she only had 3 weeks left. I of course went back home to say my goodbyes, but everything took a big toll on me.

She’s been through a lot.

I felt alone, in a foreign country and all of the sudden with barely any family left. I’ve never had many friends or a big family, so my mom was one of very few people have close to me. I met a man in this country, that I met 2 times, before all that with my mom. But after the summer, we reconnected and ended up dating. He was so generous, always asked if there was something he could help with, helped out with repairs of the house I lived in, and just generally a gentleman. We had a period where I was really mentally down and pushed him away, but he showed me that he really, really wanted to be with me and claimed I was the love of his life and that I was the first one in 8 years to make him feel love again. After about 5 months of dating, there was a fire in the house I rented. Me feeling lost and unsafe in the house, he offered that I could move into his family house where I would not have to pay rent. I’m like, okay, why not, I can look for something to rent while being there.

This turned out to be a bad idea.

And lets just say, it was the biggest mistake, now I feel stuck and lost and I feel I would be a huge ******* to find something to rent far away from here. We are currently in a small village, 40 minutes to the nearest city and I have been the provider, 90% of the time. He has some work here in the village, but it is mostly a summer job, with a little here and there in the other seasons. For some reason, since we came here, he completely forgot how to clean, how to even take out the trash, even though it stands right in front of him, no matter when, if he is looking on some type of screen (phone, tv, computer) he never heard what I say and no matter what it is. Small and big stuff, he always “forgets”.

She’s losing her cool.

It’s honestly driving me nuts, and I feel overlooked and ignored, he keep saying he does his best. Whenever i bring it up, I have brought it up so many times, I’m at the end of my rope. But honestly, I most of all just want to get out of here. But my question is, would I be the ******* for just moving out, would it be just to give up? He has a habit of really overreacting and hitting stuff so it breaks, whenever I bring up the topic of, it might be better for me to move out. Not only that, I have 3 dogs and 2 cats, one of which we found driving at night, but I would have to separate them, since they have bonded so much and it would only be one left behind, if I left her to him.”

And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user didn’t hold back.

It sounds like she needs to get out of this situation ASAP.

And probably never look back.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.