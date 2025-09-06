She Got Into A Fight With Her Friend, So She Bombarded Her With Free Copies Of The U.S. Constitution To Annoy Her

Everyone is different when it comes to how they mete out revenge…

And this woman definitely had her own approach to getting revenge on a friend who annoyed her.

Take a look at what she did in this story from Reddit!

I made over 20 companies mail my friend copies of the U.S. Constitution. “I’ll preface this by saying I am no longer friends with this person. We do not even talk. I never felt this story got the laughs it deserved while we were friends, so I bring it here to hopefully get a couple. This story takes place my freshman year of college. Me and this friend were close all throughout grade school. When it came time for college, we went to two different ones hundreds of miles apart. Our friendship hadn’t really faltered and we were still really close. We talked every day, and though I had made friends at college, I still considered this friend from grade school one of my closest ones.

They hit a snag in their friendship.

Come spring semester, me and this friend got into an argument. I remember it very vaguely — it’s been years. Concerts, travel plans, something in between. We ignored each other for days until we finally began talking again. But, in all honesty, I was still upset. And I was more upset that she couldn’t tell how upset I was since I wasn’t there. On my desk one night while we were talking sat a “pocket Constitution” that I had gotten in class. It was upside down and had an “order more!” plastered on the back. I looked up the website and, surprisingly, it was free.

Here you go!

I put in a burner email, her address, and her name, and bam! Constitution. But it didn’t end there. I began scraping the web to find more websites that mail Pocket Constitutions. Keeping Democracy alive one Pocket Constitution at a time. I found between 10-20 websites that mail Pocket Constitutions. She received them all. However, months went by and she never mentioned why strange constitutions kept arriving at her door. Eventually, I asked her about it. Lied, stating I received one, found it odd. She said she got a bunch. Just never questioned it; thought it was cool. I guess it was a waste of time. But it kept me busy and relieved my anger so…. win win?”

Well, that’s one way to get some petty revenge…

If that’s your thing.

