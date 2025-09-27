September 27, 2025 at 11:55 am

She Picked Out A Name For Her Baby With Her Wife, But Her Mother-in-Law Isn’t Happy About It

by Matthew Gilligan

two women on a couch

Shutterstock/Reddit

Here we go again

Some people just have to make everything about themselves, and the woman who wrote this story on Reddit knows all about that!

Check out what she had to say and see if you think she’s handling this situation the wrong way.

AITA – family drama about naming our child.

“I am pregnant and my wife and I have decided to name our daughter Georgia.

My father-in-law’s name is George. Our daughter is not named after him; we just love the name.

Not everyone thinks this is a good idea…

My mother-in-law (his ex-wife) is unhappy about this.

They had a tumultuous divorce and are not on great terms and she feels hurt by the similarity in names.

AITA and should we pick a different name for our daughter?

Or is my MIL overstepping boundaries?”

Take a look at how folks responded on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 07 31 at 8.12.38 AM She Picked Out A Name For Her Baby With Her Wife, But Her Mother in Law Isnt Happy About It

Another reader said she’s NTA.

Screenshot 2025 07 31 at 8.12.48 AM She Picked Out A Name For Her Baby With Her Wife, But Her Mother in Law Isnt Happy About It

This reader agreed.

Screenshot 2025 07 31 at 8.12.57 AM She Picked Out A Name For Her Baby With Her Wife, But Her Mother in Law Isnt Happy About It

Another individual offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 07 31 at 8.13.20 AM She Picked Out A Name For Her Baby With Her Wife, But Her Mother in Law Isnt Happy About It

And this person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 07 31 at 8.13.29 AM She Picked Out A Name For Her Baby With Her Wife, But Her Mother in Law Isnt Happy About It

Another day, another story about an unruly mother-in-law.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter