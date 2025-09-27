She Picked Out A Name For Her Baby With Her Wife, But Her Mother-in-Law Isn’t Happy About It

Here we go again…

Some people just have to make everything about themselves, and the woman who wrote this story on Reddit knows all about that!

Check out what she had to say and see if you think she’s handling this situation the wrong way.

AITA – family drama about naming our child. “I am pregnant and my wife and I have decided to name our daughter Georgia. My father-in-law’s name is George. Our daughter is not named after him; we just love the name.

Not everyone thinks this is a good idea…

My mother-in-law (his ex-wife) is unhappy about this. They had a tumultuous divorce and are not on great terms and she feels hurt by the similarity in names. AITA and should we pick a different name for our daughter? Or is my MIL overstepping boundaries?”

Take a look at how folks responded on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This reader agreed.

Another individual offered some advice.

And this person spoke up.

Another day, another story about an unruly mother-in-law.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.