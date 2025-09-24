Daugther Wanted A Puppy To Liven Up Their Multi-Generational Home, But Everything Quickly Turned Very Sour

Usually getting a puppy means nothing but good feelings.

So what does it say about your living situation when that’s…definitely not the case?

You’re going to want all of these details.

AITA for getting puppies even though my family said not to? I’m 30 yo & recently made one of the worst decisions of my life. I’ve lived alone a large chunk of my life and when I was 29, feeling the best I’ve ever felt mentally & spiritually, I suggested to my mom that we (two 80+ y.o. grandparents, mom and myself) move in together, so I can help take care of them and hoping this would heal our family because we are beyond dysfunctional. I made it very clear that I wasn’t going to be living by anyone’s “rules” because I’m a grown *** woman and that this was simply to help them out and be a positive presence.

So your family was incredibly dysfunctional and you figured the best thing would be for everybody to move in together?

I don’t mean to be rude, but I think I can see where things went wrong.

Almost immediately, things turned into a “their house their rules” situation and I’ve been treated like a teen with no decision making power since. In Dec 2024, I adopted a puppy because I was extremely depressed and was miserable in the living situation. Not even a month later, my family managed to guilt trip me into giving my puppy away and I was crushed. That sent me into a huge depressive tailspin and the dysfunction has been the worst it’s ever been. The house is filled with gloom and despair, like they’re just waiting to pass. They never wanna go outside or do anything fun. My mom tells me constantly that when they’re gone, she’s moving out with her boyfriend.

What a sad state of affairs.

I volunteer with a pet rescue/adoption agency and went to an event yesterday and cuddled with some adorable 2mo old puppies. I obviously fell in love and messaged my mom that I would be fostering two of them, since the rescue needs help and I’m currently between jobs. It turned into a huge fight and I told them if they want to kick me out, they’re more than welcome to (even though this whole house was my idea). I haven’t even got the puppies yet but now I’m just going to adopt instead of foster. Am I the [jerk] for wanting to bring puppies into my home, FOR ME, and not considering how my family feels about it?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

This seems short sighted at best.

You’re certainly not doing YOURSELF any favors.

Gotta prioritize better.

Here’s hoping they can get this sorted out, because yikes.

What a mess.

