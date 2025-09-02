Wife Hardly Ever Eats, And Her Husband Is Really Worried About Her. So He Tries To “Force” Her To Eat, But It Doesn’t End Well.

A lot of people love food, but imagine being married to someone who never wants to eat.

Would you force them to eat anyway, or would you believe them when they say they’re not hungry?

In today’s story, one husband claims his wife only eats when he’s there to tell her to eat.

He’s really worried about her, but she shuts him down whenever he brings it up.

Let’s see if he’s right to be worried.

AITA for “forcing” my wife to eat My wife (28F) and I (29M) have been married for a year, together for six. Over that time, I’ve gotten really concerned about her eating habits, and it’s starting to cause some serious friction. She literally just doesn’t seem to enjoy food at all. She’ll say stuff like, “I wish we didn’t have to eat to survive and we could just choose if we wanted to go out to a fun restaurant. It would be for like a hobby.” She also just straight up tells me she doesn’t like food and she’s never hungry.

She hardly ever eats unless her husband is around.

The biggest issue is that she’ll only eat dinner because I’m home to make sure she does. During the day, she’ll just forget to eat or avoid it entirely. Even at dinner, she’s super particular about what she’ll eat. And if I’m not home for dinner, she again will not eat. I’ve seen her hiding food in the trash can that she said that she ate. It’ll be an excuse like she had a few bites and got full, but I don’t think she even took bites. Don’t even get me started with her not eating breakfast.

She claims she doesn’t have an eating disorder.

When I try to talk to her about it, she gets defensive. I’ve brought up the possibility of an eating disorder, but she shuts it down immediately, saying she’s fine because she weighs 140 pounds and is 5’5”. (The weight she says she is.) It’s gotten to the point where I feel like I have to force her to eat, and it just turns into a fight. She gets mad at me, and I feel like a jerk for causing these arguments. But I’m just so worried about her health. I don’t know what to do.

She exercises a lot too.

And maybe I wouldn’t be so worried if she wasn’t on the treadmill for like three hours a day without fueling her body. It’s not three hours constantly. It’s just going to the basement several times to get on the treadmill. Should I keep “forcing” her to eat, even though it’s causing us to fight? Or should I just let her do what she wants. She would go for days without eating if I didn’t say anything.

If she’s exercising so much and not eating, it seriously does sound like an eating disorder.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has for this husband.

I agree with this math.

Would she be willing to see a doctor?

It could be anorexia.

This person thinks it’s an eating disorder.

If it’s not an eating disorder, there’s still something wrong.

Not eating for days is not normal and not okay.

He’s right to be worried.

