Woman Bought A House And Has Been Responsible For Everything That Has To Do With It, But She’s Sick Of Her Boyfriend Living With Her And Not Contributing

If you owned a home and let your significant other move in with you, would you expect them to contribute to the expenses that go along with home ownership, such as repairs and upkeep, or would you let them live there without any responsibility?

In today’s story, one woman originally agreed to take on the bulk of the responsibility, but now, she wants her boyfriend to contribute more.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA and should my boyfriend pay? I own a house and my boyfriend moved in with me, he pays bills and rent with me as a pretty equal split We plan to move in together when his CCJ comes off his credit report in 3 years so made sense to live together and get my house sorted in the meantime. I pay for ALL the work on the house and renovations, I also sort it all myself and do it myself. He will occasionally help me with heavy lifting stuff and do a few tip runs.

She’s overwhelmed with doing so much on her own.

I’ve also been buying all the furniture and recently feeling very exhausted and overwhelmed being responsible for absolutely everything in the house. Its been 2 years already. From the cleaning, to any emergency plumbing issues, to buying all the furniture and making any house decision at all.

She wants things to change.

I recently asked him if we could split a few bigger items that we both use, or him only uses, and that we could take to our house on the future. And it turned into an argument for an entire day and he point blank refused. Baring in mind I’ve purchased everything from the fridge to the cushions on the bed, I asked if he would split maybe the new sofa with me and in the future maybe a table and a new TV of we need.

Her boyfriend’s comment was pretty insulting.

After he’d refused, he then began to say he was fine with whatever we had anyway and that when we move to our ‘nice’ house he’ll pitch in then and that this is a just a beginner house. I’ve worked so hard to be a homeowner and work really hard for us both to make it a nice home, so felt very disrespected by that comment and the hint that my house was only worthy or cheap things. AMITA for thinking he should help out?

I’d find that comment insulting too. He may not have meant it that way, but he really needs to think about his phrasing before he speaks. AND, it doesn’t seem like she’s asking too much.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she really needs to think about this relationship.

Another person thinks it might be better if he moved out.

He’s probably hoping she’ll buy everything.

He’s basically a roommate but wants to be treated like a husband.

He shouldn’t be expected to split all of the bills.

This relationship won’t last if they can’t reach an agreement.

